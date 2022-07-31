'Good Luck Jerry': Janhvi Kapoor Hosts Screening, Dad Boney And Sis Khushi Mark Presence

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor hosted a private screening for her film Good Luck Jerry, which released on Disney+Hotsar on Friday. The movie is the Hindi remake of Nayanthara’s Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. On Saturday, the lead actor arranged the private screening of her latest film in Mumbai.

Janhvi's near and dear ones attended the screening to express their support for the actor. Among the attendees were the 25-year-old's father, veteran producer Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor, who will be making her Bollywood debut soon. The Kapoor trio wore matching white outfits.

The Dhadak star was seen in a gorgeous white bodycon dress, while Khushi Kapoor wore a white blouse with a pair of white pants. Boney Kapoor was spotted wearing a white kurta. The trio was all smiles for the mediapersons at the red carpet, where fashion designer Manish Malhotra, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, and filmmaker Aanand L Rai were among the attendees.

Janhvi Kapoor in Good Luck Jerry

When the film had released, she had posted a promo with the lines, "Bholi si surat, jugaadu si seerat! 🍀😍 #GoodLuckJerry now streaming on @disneyplushotstar, Good luck nahi bolenge?" After the reviews started pouring in, she posted a video with the words, "Lagta hain aap logon ne sach mein dil se goodluck bola," expressing her delight at her fans' 'good luck' wishes turning out to be true.

Among the other projects in her kitty is the film Bawaal, which is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. She is paired alongside Varun Dhawan in the film. Janhvi had expressed her gratitude to the team as she recalled the memories on the sets, in a post on Instagram.

"From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure i get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself everyday that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it. I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created," her caption read.

Janhvi will also star in Mili, which is being produced by her father Boney Kapoor.