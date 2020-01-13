'Good Newwz' Box Office Collections Beat Ranveer Singh's 'Bajirao Mastani' In Just 16 Days

The much-anticipated movie of 2019 - Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh is in the lead, is grabbing big numbers at the box office. The movie released on the silver screens on December 27, 2019, and reportedly featured in 3150 screens worldwide. Good Newwz has entered its third week of screening. The film competes with the new releases such asTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Chhapaak but seems like Good Newwz total collection managed to pull out a good number during the weekend.

Good Newwz box office collection day 16 update

Good Newwz has surpassed the lifetime total of the 2015 period drama, Bajirao Mastani that starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Bajirao Mastani collected 184 crores back in 2015 and Good Newwz has surpassed this total in 16 days only.

Over the weekend, Good Newwz collected Rs. 2.07 crores on third Friday and jumped by 50 per cent on Saturday and as it collected 3.06 crores. Good Newwz total collection on Saturday was 186.49 and the film comfortably crossed over Rs 190 crores. Seems like the stars are pretty happy with Good Newwz box office collection.

#GoodNewwz puts up a good show on [third] Sat and Sun... Reduction of screen space - due to multiple new releases - has taken a toll on its biz, but the job is done... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr, Sun 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 190.09 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2020

#GoodNewwz gathers momentum on [third] Sat... Inches closer to its target: ₹ 200 cr... [Week 3] Fri 2.07 cr, Sat 3.06 cr. Total: ₹ 186.49 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

Good Newwz has also made a mark worldwide. In coming days, if the film manages to cross the 300 crores mark worldwide. This mark will be quite an accomplishment for Akshay Kumar whose only Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has done this before.

Many reports are stating that the release of Rajnikanth's Darbar, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will give a good competition to the Good Newwz box office collection. According to critic reviews, Ajay Devgn's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been receiving massive love from the audience. Check it out.

Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar Instagram

