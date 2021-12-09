Google's Most-searched Film 2021: 'Shershaah' Gets 2nd Spot; Check 1st Place & Other Lists

This could be a thrilling piece of news for all those who loved Sidharth Malhotra's war film, Shershaah, as the movie is among the top-ranked ones in India to be on the list of Google's most-searched films this year. The list also contains some of the other critically acclaimed movies that have earned massive love from the fans.

Google's most-searched film 2021

Google has released a list of numerous movies, TV shows, personalities, recipes of 2021 that fall under the category of the most-searched lists. It revealed that Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah grabbed the second spot in the list of India's most-searched film on Google in 2021, while Suriya's Tamil legal drama movie, Jai Bhim gets the first spot, followed by other movies namely Radhe, Bell Bottom, Eternals, Master, Sooryavanshi and others. take a look at the list below-

Jai Bhim Shershaah Radhe Bell Bottom Eternals Master Sooryavanshi Godzilla vs Kong Drishyam 2 Bhuj: The Pride of India

The top movie from the list, Jai Bhim, follows the story of a couple from the Irular tribe where the wife seeks justice for her dead husband. The movie has received a massive response from the fans and it was even nominated for a prestigious International award.

On the other hand, Shershaah, directed by Vishnuvardhan, also became a massive hit among the audience in no time and garnered tons of love and appreciation from the critics too. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra in the lead, the other popular artists in the movie included Kiara Advani, Nikitin Dheer, Shiv Panditt, Shataf Figar, Raj Arjun, Pawan Chopra, Mir Sarwar and many more.

Here are some more lists based on Google's most-searched trends for 2021:

TV series:

1. Squid Game

2. Bridgerton

3. WandaVision

4. Cobra Kai

5. Loki

Personalities:

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

News events:

1. Tokyo Olympics

2. Black Fungus

3. Afghanistan news

4. West Bengal elections

5. Tropical cyclone Tauktae

Overall top trends in India:

1. Indian Premier League

2. CoWIN

3. ICC T20 World Cup

4. Euro Cup

5. Tokyo Olympics

Recipes:

1. Enoki mushroom

2. Modak

3. Methi matar malai

4. Palak

5. Chicken soup

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra