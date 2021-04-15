'Googly Always Works'; Suniel Shetty Flaunts Bowling Skills On Cricket Field

Hera Pheri actor Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram to share a video of him playing cricket in a stadium. The actor flaunted his bowling skills in the video and wittily showed them off to his friend who was on the other end of the pitch. Check out Suniel Shetty's video of him playing cricket here.

Suniel Shetty's Instagram post

The veteran actor wore an all-black sporty outfit and matched it with white sneakers in the video. The actor skillfully delivered a slow-paced spinner to the batsman. Suniel captioned the post saying that "googly" always works on the field.

Netizens' reaction to Suniel Shetty's video

Fans and celebrities went gaga over the actor as actor Bakhtiyaar Irani commented that he has been a keeper once and Suniel Shetty is the best. Another fan complimented the actor writing that he was a rockstar in every field while several praised Suniel for his perfect delivery. Several fans could not stop swooning over Suniel Shetty as one wrote that he did not look like he was sixty years old while another chimed in writing that he was making the IPL scouts excited with his skills.

Pic Credit: Suniel Shetty IG

Suniel Shetty's photos and video on Instagram

The veteran actor has gained popularity on social media for his classy style and fitness videos. Recently, Suniel shared a snap of him at the gym and captioned the post writing that it does not matter if it is a lockdown or lockup, staying mentally and physically fit is the only way. Expressing his love for dogs, Suniel shared a picture of him walking his dogs and encouraged his fans to be as compassionate and trusting as dogs.

The Dhadkan actor recently flaunted his love for his daughter actress Athiya Shetty by sharing a monochrome picture with her. Captioning the picture, Suniel wrote that no matter how old she got, she would always call him 'Papa' endearingly. Known for his wittiness, the actor shared a throwback picture where he could be seen posing shirtless on a beach. He jokingly wrote 'what was i thinking?' in the caption.

Promo Pic Credit: Suniel Shetty IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.