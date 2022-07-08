Gorantla Rajendra Prasad No More: Renowned Producer Passes Away At 86

The south film industry is currently witnessing a lot of setbacks after the back-to-back loss of several stalwart filmmakers. After the sudden demise of Gautham Raju, the industry lost one more gem.

As per various media reports, Tollywood producer Gorantla Rajendra Prasad breathed his last on July 7. Reportedly the renowned producer was suffering from a prolonged illness. Gorantla Rajendra Prasad's sudden demise has sent shock waves all across the nation. Post Prasad's death all his fans and family members mourned the demise of the late star.

More about Gorantla Rajendra Prasad

Gorantla Rajendra Prasad launched the banner Madhavi Pictures and produced several notable films like Kurukshetram, Dora Babu, Suputrudu, Atagadu and many others. He stepped into the film industry with his debut production venture, Ramudu Bheemudu in 1963 with NTR. Prasad produced the film along with Rana Daggubati's grandfather D Ramanaidu. The late producer has co-produced several films with D Ramanaidu but Ramudu Bheemudu is one of their notable works that is still a fan favourite. The two jointly funded Pratijna Reign, Shri Krishna Tulabharam, Stri Janma and Jeevan Waves. Most of the films produced by the producers were massive hits of that era. The death news of the producer's death has left the Tollywood industry in grief.

Tollywood film editor Gautham Raju passes away

Prominent Tollywood film editor Gautham Raju passed away on July 6 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. As per various media reports, the late prominent personality’s time of death is believed to be 1:30 am. Reportedly, Raju was receiving medical attention for Kidney related issues in Hyderabad for quite a few days. The late star is known for several superhit films like Nalugu Stambalata, Rajinikanth’s Thalapathi, Assembly Rowdy, and many more. Post his demise, several actors from the south film fraternity paid their heartfelt condolences.