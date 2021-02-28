'Got replaced due to lesser Instagram followers', Vandana Sajnani expresses shock in video

One would assume that acting talent should be the most important criteria to be cast in a film or series. However, talented actors who’re giving good auditions are apparently being rejected and this has shocked Vandana Sanjnani. The actor expressed her displeasure after being replaced for the lack of followers on social media.

Actress Vandana Sanjnani on being replaced

Vandana Sanjnani, who has worked in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, posted a video to share her thoughts, out of disgust. In the video, she shared how she decided to get back to work after welcoming a son two years ago, and the easing of lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic. She shared that she approached casting agents and directors for work, and they’d ask her to send her audition videos. As they would tell her that they’d get back to her, some of them would also ask for her Instagram handle. Vandana shared her surprise at being asked so, wondering what the ‘connection’ was.

Later, she said that the casting directors told her that she was selected and asked her to block her dates. However, after a few days, the actor was told about another actor replacing her. While she understood that selections and replacements are common, she could not help but ask what didn't work out, her dialogue delivery or her age, as it was happening frequently.

She said, ‘Casting director told me that those actors are selected who have more Instagram followers.” Expressing surprise that the casting directors told her about followers in terms of ‘K’ and ‘M’, she said. “You are doing a good job and your selection is based on your Instagram followers, like seriously? I don’t think it is fair. What happens to your capabilities, there might be actors who might not even be on Instagram but are tremendous actors and give great auditions.

Vandana has also worked in movies like Corporate, Not a Love Story and web series like Four Play. She had welcomed her first son with Rajesh Khattar, who is Shahid Kapoor’s stepfather, in September 2019.

