'Gourav For Adarsh?': Amul Dedicates Topical To BAFTA Nominee Adarsh Gourav

Indian actor Adarsh Gourav bagged the leading actor BAFTA nod for his performance in the Netflix film The White Tiger, the British Academy announced on Tuesday. To celebrate the big news, dairy giant Amul dedicated an adorable topical featuring Gourav's character Balram Halwai.

The topical also has the white tiger and a BAFTA trophy in the backdrop and the text reads, "Gourav for Adarsh? White Tiger, yellow try kar." The dairy brand wrote: "Indian actor one of five nominees for prestigious BAFTA awards."

Gourav will compete against award season favourites Riz Ahmed for Sound Of Metal and late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Mads Mikkelsen for the Danish language film Another Round.

Veteran British actor Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and French actor Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian) are also part of the line-up.

The movie, an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, marks the first lead role of Gourav, known for his appearance in My Name is Khan, Mom and Netflix series Leila. The English language film is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

Bahrani, known for Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes, has also received a nomination in the adapted screenplay category. Gourav's Balram is the Netflix movie's protagonist, who works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao.

From being ridiculed by his employers for his underprivileged background and forcing him to take the fall for a crime he didn't commit, the film charts his journey to becoming a successful entrepreneur. "This is so unexpected and overwhelming. This is unbelievable. It is surreal," Gourav told PTI when asked to comment on the nomination.

The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Vijay Maurya.

