Govind Namdeo Calls Out CBFC For Giving OMG 2 A Certificate, Takes A Dig At Adipurush

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 made its theatrical debut on August 11. The film was given A certificate by CBFC, restraining the movie to only Adults audience. After its release, Aarush Varma, who played Pankaj Tripathi's son in the movie, also filed a petition in the court to get rid of the A certification. Now, another actor has expressed his disappointment with CBFC for the restriction imposed on OMG 2.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

The film is a follow up to the 2012 film OMG.

The theme of the movie revolves around sex education.

Govind Namdeo slams CBFC

Govind Namdeo plays the role of Pujari in the OMG franchise. The actor took to his Facebook handle on Thursday and expressed his disappointment on CBFC giving OMG 2 Adults only certificate. He wrote, “OMG, O MY GOD (OMG 2) is released finally with 24 Censor cuts and senseless A certificate so that teenagers should not see the movie for whom the movie is made And Censor has passed it !”

Govind went on to compare it to Adipurush and stated this kind of censorship should have been done with the Prabhas starrer. The actor added, "Jo dimaag Censor Board ko Adipurush jaisi behuda film ko censor karne mein lagana chahiye tha who unhone OMG 2 jaisi thoughtful-progressive film ko kaatne-kootne mein kharch kar diya. (The kind of thought the Censor Board should have applied to censor a ‘disgusting’ film like Adipurush, they applied it to a thoughtful and progressive film like OMG 2)."

(Govind Namdeo plays the role of Pujari in OMG franchise | Image: Instagram)

Then, he asked the CBFC to reconsider its decision and change the certification to U/A since OMG 2 is developed for and geared towards teens and focuses on the controversial issue of sex education.

What is OMG 2 about?

OMG 2 revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a family man of faith, who takes on the system to defend his beloved son. Akshay Kumar portrays the character of the messenger of God. The film also stars Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev.