Govinda Agrees That 4-5 People Dictate Film Industry, Says 'films Are Art & Not Business'

Popular actor Govinda opened up about how there are only a handful of people controlling the film industry these days. The actor compared the Bollywood industry as it is today with how it was during his times. He shed light on why it is important to accept those with merit and talent and not get biased.

Govinda talks about the prevalence of camps in Bollywood industry

Govinda, in an interview with a leading media portal, shed light on the existence of camps and coteries in the film industry. The actor agreed that Bollywood is now being dictated by a handful of people. He said that earlier, whoever was talented got work.

The actor also told the portal that earlier, every film would get equal opportunity in theatres. He further said that now, there are four or five people who dictate the whole film business. The actor also said that the few people decide if they want to let films of those who are not close to them, release properly or not.

Govinda also told the portal that some of his good films also did not get the right kind of release. However, the actor also added to his statements that things are changing now. He hoped that things will get better in future.

He further talked about success and films being a form of art. The actor told the portal that the film industry has a cut-throat competition. He also told the portal that success at times makes a person harsh.

Read Also | Govinda Surprised That No One From Yash Raj Films Enquired After His Son's Accident

A film is a form of art and not a business: Govinda

Govinda told the portal that he believes that a graceful approach helps. He further told the portal that a film is a form of art and somewhere it has been turned into a business. The actor also said to the portal that artistes are human beings and not products.

Read Also | Did You Know Salman Asked Govinda To Step Down From 'Judwaa'? Read Details

Accept those with talent

Govinda, adding to his comments to the media portal, said that the film industry needs to accept those who have merit. He further said that this approach will also help those who are not as talented. Explaining himself on that, Govinda said that accepting people with merit and talent will help other people to work harder.

Talking about his career, Govinda said that during his early career, he was told by many people that he won’t make it at all. The actor told a media portal that either one can work hard or pay heed to what people say about them. Govinda also told the media portal that he never let his lineage come between him and his art and kept working hard for success.

Read Also | Govinda's Net Worth Shows He Truly Has Been The 'Hero No. 1' In Bollywood; Read Details

Read Also | Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.