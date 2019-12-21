Govinda's Comedy Movies Of The '90s To Watch On Occasion Of His Birthday

Govinda movies have a unique quality that very few other films have. While Govinda has done serious and performance-oriented films as well, we love him for the hilarity he has provided us during his acting career. Here we are listed some of his best movies to watch on your lazy weekend.

Dulhe Raja

The comedy film featured Govinda, Raveena Tandon, Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani in the lead roles. Since its release, the movie has become so popular that is still aired on television on a regular basis. As per reports, Johnny Lever received the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1999 for the movie. One of the songs from the movie - Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare- has always remained a party chartbuster since years.

Hero No. 1

Hero No. 1 is one of Govinda's most popular movie and was released on February 21, 1997. The movie was a comedy-drama that starred Karisma Kapoor as the female lead alongside Govinda. It follows the romantic misadventures of a couple and is full of iconic moments where Govinda's comical style shines. The movie was directed by David Dhawan.

Haseena Mann Jayegi

This David Dhawan directorial film was a hit at the Box-office. It was a comedy film which revolves around the lives of two brothers who can do absolutely anything for each other. Sanjay Dutt and Govinda's bromance was the highlight of the film. The film is a laugh riot that beautifully tells the story of the doting brothers.

Deewana Mastana

The romantic comedy starred Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Johnny Lever, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Shakti Kapoor, Saeed Jaffrey, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. Deewana Mastana was directed by David Dhawan. The film was also remade in Telugu as Nuvva Nena. It was inspired by the 1991 Hollywood comedy, What About Bob?

Jodi No.1

When Sanjay Dutt and Govinda came back together for yet another film titled Jodi No. 1, their fans were truly happy. Jodi No 1 was a multi-starer movie with some great songs. Quite a few tracks from the film became popular amongst the audiences like Ande ka Funda. Whenever Sanjay and Govinda appeared in a scene together, they stole the show. Their chemistry in the film was impressive, especially in comedy scenes.

