Govinda Gifts Luxurious Car To Wife Sunita On Karva Chauth; See Pics From Celebrations

The Karva Chauth celebrations turned grand for versatile actor Govinda and his wife Sunita. The adorable couple joined the bandwagon of other stars who celebrated the day with great fervor. Govinda took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of the celebrations which was market at their terrace. Post the celebrations, Govinda gifted his wife with a beautiful gift on the special occasion.

In the pictures, Govinda’s wife Sunita can be seen looking beautiful in a red saree while the Hero No 1 actor complemented her in a red kurta pajama with Sadri. In his heartwarming post, the actor called his wife his “best friend, love of his life” while thanking her for fasting for him. “To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva Chauth. I love you. My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena. You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona", wrote Govinda.

Govinda gifts a car to his wife on Karva Chauth

In the other picture, the couple can be seen posing with the new luxury car that Govinda presented to his wife on the special occasion. Apart from Govinda, Sunita also shared a picture from the celebrations last night. In the picture, she can be seen performing puja. “Happy Karva Chauth to all my friends' god bless you all”, she wrote. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot in March 1987. They have two kids – daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan.

For the unversed, the couple renewed their wedding vows on their 25th anniversary, in the presence of their close friends, in London. The couple has been in the news recently after their sharp exchange of words with Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Abhishek had a falling out with his uncle after his wife Kashmera commented about 'people who dance for money.' Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja slammed the actor for directing the comment at the veteran actor which ensued a public quarrel between the families. Recently, Abhishek's refusal to perform in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina as guests added fuel to the fire.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Govinda_herono1: