Govinda's 'Maharaja' Film Producer Naraindas Mukhija Passes Away At 83

The producer of Govinda and Manisha Koirala’s film Maharaja, Naraindas Mukhija has reportedly passed away. Naraindas Mukhija was 83 years old. He breathed his last breath on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 4:25 pm in a private nursing hospital.

ALSO READ: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Govinda-Ramya's Pic Will Make You Want To Rewatch ''Banarasi Babu''

Naraindas Mukhija passes away

It has been reported that the producer and film distributor had a fall at his house and was taken to the hospital about 10 days back. He was reportedly admitted to the ICU and wasn’t doing so well since the day before yesterday. According to an entertainment portal, Naraindas Mukhija’s funeral will be performed today on June 24, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Anju and family.

ALSO READ: Manisha Koirala Faces Twitter Wrath For 'sovereignty' Tweet Amid India-Nepal Border Row

The news portal stated that Naraindas Mukhija lived a life filled with grandeur. He reportedly always wore a white coloured safari suit. He did not just have an extremely smart person but was also very blunt. He had a no-nonsense rule when it came to matters of business.

Naraindas Mukhija produced Govinda and Manisha Koirala’s film Maharaja, which was directed by Anil Sharma. However, the film did not manage to leave a mark at the box office. Naraindas Mukhija did not produce a film after the Govinda and Manisha Koirala’s movie. Naraindas Mukhija was reportedly a well-known name in the Rajasthan trade circles. He was referred to as Sethji in the trade circles.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor Made Her Debut As A Film Producer With THIS Govinda-Sushmita Sen Starrer

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has posted about Naraindas Mukhija’s demise. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and wrote, “RIP #NaraindasMukhija ji... Well known distributor and prominent financier... Had produced #Maharaja [starring #Govinda and #ManishaKoirala, directed by #AnilSharma]... Om Shanti.” [sic] Fans of the late film distributor commented on the post. Many have shared praying hands emoji while some have written a simple ‘RIP’ or ‘Rest in peace’ in the comments sections.

(Image Credits: Shemaroo Movies YouTube Channel)

Naraindas Mukhija’s debut venture Maharaja starred Raj Babbar, Shakti Kapoor as well as Aruna Irani apart from Govinda and Manisha Koirala. In the movie, Govinda played the role of Kohinoor Karan, while Manisha Koirala played the role of Shaili Mathur. Maharaja is the story of betrayal and vengeance as the true heir of the kingdom fights all odds to regain his position as the king.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn's Movies With Manisha Koirala That You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.