Govinda Names Person Behind His Journey 'out Of Chawl'; Sunita Wishes To Have Son Like Him

While the film industry presents numerous challenges to an aspiring artist in establishing one’s foothold, only a few attain success. Govinda did not have the best of childhood as he used to live in a chawl in Virar, on the outskirts of Mumbai. However, the actor could achieve his dream of buying his own house, and the credit for it goes to his mother Nirmla Devi.

Govinda on accomplishing dreams as he appears on a reality show

Govinda was honoured with a tribute video during his recent appearance on Indian Music Pro League. The veteran star got emotional upon watching the video and was reminded of his past journey. As per a report on India Forums, he stated that felt thankful to be able to serve his parents, as he believed that very few people were lucky to get that opportunity.

The 'Coolie No 1' actor then recalled how his family’s day would start by listening to his mother, Nirmala Devi, a singer's ‘beautiful voice’. Remembering her singing every day, he remembered being asked by people why she prayed so much. Govinda stated that their dream to buy a home and being successful was all because of his mother's hard work and her blessings. He shared that he never believed that he could come of the chawl that they used to live in. He credited his mother for believing in him and for all of his dreams coming true.

Govinda’s wife Sunita and daughter Tina too also featured on the show. They even crooned to his song Tum Toh Dhokebaaz Ho. Sunita then stated in the 36 years of their marriage, she had seen him as the 'best' in various roles like husband, father, brother and son. She added that she wished to have a son like Govinda as she remembered his equation with his parents and the manner in which he would take care of them.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Govinda, who is considered among the best comic and dancing stars of the film industry, was last seen in the film Rangeela Raja in 2019. He has been involved in numerous reality shows over the past two years.

