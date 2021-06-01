Govinda, Neelam Kothari Set The Super Dancer Stage On Fire As They Reunite After 20 Years

The upcoming Super Dancer episode is all set to feature two prolific artists from the Hindi film industry, Govinda and Neelam Kothari. The latter’s husband and actor, Samir Soni recently shared a video clip featuring them on the Super Dancer sets and enjoying the performances of the contestants.

Govinda and Neelam Kothari reunite on the sets of Super Dancer

Neelam Kothari’s husband recently revealed a glimpse of Govinda and Neelam’s appearance together on one of the upcoming episodes of the popular dance reality show, Super Dancer. The video clip begins with Govinda entering the stage in a dazzling blazer with a back tee underneath while Neelam could be seen entering the stage later in a shimmering Anarkali suit. As they appeared on the stage, the entire audience along with the judges’ panel began cheering for them with their popular song being played in the background. Govinda and Neelam Kothari performed their song on the Super Dancer stage and even hugged each other as they reunited after 20 years. Later in the video, it was also displayed how they will be enjoying some of the performances by the Super Dancer contestants who will be giving them a tribute by dancing to their iconic numbers.

In the caption, I Hate Luv Storys actor Samir Soni mentioned that the 20-year wait was finally over and also added hugging emojis next to it. He also tagged Govinda and Neelam Kothari in his post. Many of the fans were left amazed the moment they came to know that Govinda and Neelam Kotari will be reuniting on the Super Dancer stage while others stated that they were their favourite couple from the 80s Bollywood movies. Some of the fans also mentioned that they could not wait further to watch them together while others commented that seeing them together brought back so many wonderful memories from the past and added how they used to love dancing to their songs. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Govinda and Neelam Kothari’s reunion after 20 years on the sets of Super Dancer.

IMAGE: NEELAM KOTHARI'S INSTAGRAM, GOVINDA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.