Govinda Praises 'Super Dancer Chapter 4' Contestants, Says They Performed Better Than Him

Contestant Pruthviraj and his super guru Subhranil are in for a night of compliments this weekend on the dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The show welcomed renowned Bollywood Jodi, Govinda and Neelam Kothari on the sets of the dance show. They were met with a surprise when Pruthviraj and Subhranil presented their dance performance on one of Govinda's songs, leaving the judges and the guests in awe.

Actor Govinda was most pleased with the performance as he commented, "Mera Style, Mujh Se Accha, Iske Pehle Kabhi Nahi dekha. Mujhe aisa lagta hai, dance wohi dance hai jo bina bole dance kare." The actor was stunned and fell short of words to describe his feelings towards the two performers. Govinda and Neelam then went on to perform to Aapke Aa Jaane Se, as requested by the judges and the contestants.

Actor Neelam Kothari said that she was thrilled by the performance. She too found herself at a loss for words but went onto say, "I have never seen a composition and a choreography like what you did. It was so innovative! And to be honest, it brought back a lot of fond memories with Govinda." As for the judges, filmmaker Anurag Basu said that he found the choreography by super guru Subhranil "genius".

The hosts then asked the Bollywood Jodi to narrate their experience of working with each other for the infamous song. To this, Neelam Kothari explained that she never expected the song to be a hit when she heard it for the first time. "I could have never thought that even after 30 years, people will remember it, like it… they recall it and they want to dance to this number. This is one of my favourite songs", she added.

Judge Shilpa Shetty was keen on asking the guests on how they used to communicate in the early days as Neelam would barely be able to speak in Hindi. After a round of laughter and playful banter among the actors, Neelam said that Govinda was very sweet to her. "I used to go on talking with Govinda in English and he used to respond to me with ‘yes, yes, yes’, ‘okay, okay’, ‘no, no, no’ and I told my mother, he (Govinda) is so sweet… he agrees to whatever I tell him (laughs). He was just too sweet."

