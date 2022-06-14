Govinda Reacts To Krushna Abhishek's Public Apology: 'Please Relax, No Problem With You'

Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek have regularly attracted controversies over their tumultuous relationship for the past few years. The duo and even their respective wives, Sunita Ahuja and actor Kashmera Shah have made sensational allegations at each other as their row escalated over time.

After several headline-grabbing statements from both the parties, a few days back Krushna Abhishek openly apologised to his uncle after all that happened. Post the acto-comedian's apology, it seems the tension between the relatives has seemingly come to an end with Govinda recently breaking his silence over the matter.

Govinda opens up on Krushna Abhishek's apology

A month after Krushna Abhishek publicly sought forgiveness from Govinda, the veteran Bollywood actor reacted on Maniesh Paul's podcast, the same show where Krushna had earlier revealed that he really misses Govinda and apologised to him. When Maniesh Paul asked the Hero No 1 star about their ongoing misunderstandings, he replied:

"For you and Aarti (Singh), you are kids of my favorite sister. I have got so much love from her, you were not able to get that love, I feel very sad about that. But I'm not like that, don't let my behavior be the reason for your sadness. You are always forgiven. Please relax. No problem with you. May God bless you and all the best. Keep working hard".

Maniesh Paul dropped a short glimpse of the video on his Instagram handle. As soon as the video surfaced online, Krushna was quick to respond, he took to the comments section and wrote, "Love him too."

Here, take a look at the video-

Krushna Abhishek reveals missing Govinda

A few days back, Krushna Abhishek appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast and candidly opened up about missing Govinda. He also claimed that his words about Govinda or their relationship are often misinterpreted and admitted loving him. The Kapil Sharma Show artiste even stated that he wished his kids play with Govinda. He said-