Govinda Reacts To Tragic Fire Incident At Virar Hospital; Sends Condolences

On Friday, April 23, 2021, a fire broke out at the Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar, around 3 am in the morning. The rescue team and fire brigades reached the location shortly after the incident, and it was doused within an hour by 5 am; however, the hospital which is currently a COVID care facility witnessed the death of 13 patients due to the fire. A paparazzi account reached out to actor Govinda, who is fondly known as "Virar ka Chokra" to know what he had to say about the incident; read along and take a look at it here.

Govinda reacts to the tragic fire incident at a Virar hospital

Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani reached out to Govinda to take his comments on the fatal incident. The actor who is currently in Kolkata with his wife expressed that he is deeply grieved by the news and sent his condolences to all those who suffered in the incident. The long caption that was written with the post read, “…Today's tragic fire incident in Virar has shocked the country. We called up actor #Govinda who is currently in Kolkata with his wife, he is known as #Virar ka Chokra as he grew up in Virar before making it big in films. Govinda said that he was extremely sad when he heard this news”.

Further quoting what the actor had to say, the caption read, “I’m deeply saddened to know about this tragic incident. Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We are all going through very tough times, let's pray that we get out of this. I pray that the ones who are rescued, a speedy recovery”.

PM Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announce Ex gratia

The fire claimed the lives of at least 13 people after it took place in the ICU of the COVID-19 facility which is located in the Palghar district. PM Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences for the unfortunate deaths, while he announced Ex gratia worth Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the families of the deceased. He also said that those who are seriously injured in the fire will be given Rs 50,000. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also announced financial aid worth Rs. 5 lakh for each of the families of the 13 COVID patients who lost their lives, and those who have suffered from serious injuries will get a one lakh compensation each.

Promo Image Courtesy: Govinda's Instagram