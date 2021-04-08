Govinda Says He Has Tested Negative For COVID-19 With This Quirky Video

Govinda’s unique dancing style and acting skills have entertained fans for decades now. The actor is quite active on social media where he regularly shares updates about his life with his followers. Govinda had recently tested positive for COVID-19. The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a quirky Boomerang video to reveal his latest COVID-19 test results. Here is a look at Govinda COVID-19 update and his video to share his results.

Govinda reveals he has tested negative for COVID-19 with a quirky video

Govinda took to his official Instagram handle and shared a short boomerang video. In the witty caption, the Partner actor shared that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Arriving in style, the actor is seen opening a door and stepping inside with his signature quirky style. The actor is dressed in a pulled-up sleeves t-shirt and tinted sunglasses as he opens the door. Govinda's health had been one of the trending topics on social media as he had tested positive for COVID-19. However, this video by the actor has surely given relief to his millions of fans across the country. He announced his return with a bang and captioned the video by saying, “Apun aa gayela hain!ðŸ•ºðŸ¼ #testednegative” Here is a look at Govinda's video.

Govinda's video

Netizens react to Govinda's latest video

As soon as he shared the video on his Instagram, fans poured in their love for the actor in the comments section of the post. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also dropped a crown emoji along with several loving emojis to praise the actor. Several fans dropped in heart and fire emojis to show their love towards the actor. One such user commented by saying, “Good to hear thatðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸” Here is a look at some of the comments on the Govinda COVID-19 video.

Govinda's health update

Govinda had tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of April 4, 2021. The 57-year-old actor had mild symptoms and was under home quarantine. His wife Sunita shared with PTI, “He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions." On the work front, the actor was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy flick Rangeela Raja. He had recently wooed his fans with his singing talent on the reality show Indian Pro Music League.

