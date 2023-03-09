Govinda Says He Was Scared About Dating Wife Sunita: She Was 15, I Was 21

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja recently opened up about their first meeting. They also shed some light on how their relationship started. In a recent interview, Govinda revealed that his wife Sunita made the first move in their relationship.

Talking to the Bollywood Bubble, the Raja Babu actor said that Sunita got a challenge from a relative to impress him. To this, the latter said that she spent more than a year to impress Govinda before they started dating. Govinda then shared that he was scared to be in a relationship with her as she was only 15 years old during that time while he himself was 21 years old. The Coolie no.1 star said that he was worried that people would call him a "child molester."

He said, "She (Sunita) was very young and modern. I was scared of being called a child molester for dating a 15-year-old girl. We both were young. I even told her that you are so young, do you even know what you're saying but she said that she knows everything and said I love you to me."

'Our romance started inside a car'

In the same interview, Govinda recalled the first time he held Sunita Ahuja's hands. He said that they were leaving in the same car after attending an event when they held each other's hands for the first time.

He said, "The car was moving and our hands touched each other hands by mistake. But then Sunita didn't remove it and instead held it tightly. I thought I'm a Punjabi and I shouldn't remove my hand. We expressed our feelings towards each other in the same car. Our romance started inside a car."

Govinda married Sunita in 1987. They are parents to Yashvardan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja.