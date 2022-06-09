Govinda Says 'let The Love Be Seen Off-camera Too' After Krushna Abhishek's Public Apology

A month after actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek publicly sought forgiveness from his uncle Govinda, the veteran Bollywood actor finally broke his silence and asked his nephew to show the same love off-camera. The infamous rift between the two stars stems from a heated back-and-forth between their wives actor Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja five years ago.

Since the incident, the duo has often spoken about their strained relationship while also talking about how they would like to resolve the conflict.

Govinda replies to Krushna Abhishek's public apology

During his guest appearance on Maniesh Paul's podcast, the 58-year-old actor was asked about his strained relationship with nephew Abhishek. He replied to the question by claiming, ''He (Krushna Abhishek) has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me.'' Paul also asked the veteran actor about Abhishek's heartfelt apology.

Govinda promptly replied by stating, ''Then let the love be seen off-camera too.'' Moreover, he pointed out that the 38-year-old actor is a 'well brought-up boy'. However, he claimed that Abhishek was being 'used by the writers,' and that "there is a limit to being used,'' he concluded.

A month ago, Krushna Abhishek appeared on Maniesh Paul's podcast and candidly opened up about missing Govinda. He also claimed that his words about Govinda or their relationship are often misinterpreted and admitted loving him.

''The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you,'' he had told Maniesh Paul.

The Kapil Sharma Show star also admitted that he wants his uncle to play with his babies. He said, ''I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that."

Furthermore, Krushna Abhishek went on to claim that he has sought forgiveness from his uncle on several occasions in public. However, they continue to remain at loggerheads. ''I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I've tried many times. But they won't accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I've said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads,'' Abhishek concluded.

