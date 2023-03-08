Govinda, Sunita Ahuja On Their Fall Out With Krushna Abhishek: 'Truth Will Be Out One Day'

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja recently spoke about their fallout with the actor's nephew and niece Krushna Abhishek and Arti Singh. Their fallout became the talk of the town after the comedian spoke about the family matters publicly in 2022. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sunita said that she was irritated as Govinda keeps quiet about 'untruthful' statements made against him.

She said that Krushna and Arti lied about the Raja Babu actor giving the former Rs. 2000 per month as an allowance during his early days in Mumbai. When asked about them, Sunita said, "Please don’t ask about them. Because whatever they spoke on your show was not the truth, that’s why I am getting irritated. He will never say anything to them. Now I repent that why did I take care of them..."

"Why did they lie that Govinda gave us just Rs. 2000. He (Govinda) did not help us, so when they say so it's fine with you (Sunita asked Govinda). That’s not right. He went to Maniesh Paul’s show too. When they don’t care about talking in media and all then I don’t know why you (Govinda) are so much bothered,” she added.

'Truth will be out one day'

After Sunita Ahuja's reply, Govinda said that he doesn't like to discuss family matters in the media. He said that in earlier days, his mother used to make decisions on everyone's behalves.

He said, " I don’t know what they have been told as they were small. So what stories were put forward to them. It so happens that when you are taking a lot of care of people others take credit for it. Their father was a very nice person and their mother was my favourite sister so I do not get into any arguments with them. If you are not praising me then I thank you so much. The truth will be out one day.

What did Krushna Abhishek say?

In August last year, Krushna Abhishek recalled the time when his family was struggling with finances and said that the only one who supported them selflessly was Govinda. He added that during that time the actor used to give him Rs 2000 per month. He also stated that Coolie No.1 paid his sister Arti Singh's fees.

For the unversed, Krushna and Arti are children of Govinda's sister Padma.