Govinda Tests Positive For COVID-19, Wife Sunita Says, 'His Symptoms Are Absolutely Mild'

Actor Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday.

Actor Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday. The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following the necessary protocol.

"He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI. Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy Rangeela Raja.

Earlier in the day, Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day.

