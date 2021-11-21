Govinda Warns Fans Against Fake Meet And Greet Event In Lucknow; ‘false News’

Govinda headed to his Instagram account on Sunday and gave his fans and followers a warning about false information that has been doing the rounds regarding a meet and greet event. The actor mentioned that it was 'false news' and cautioned his followers against it. The poster offered a 'golden opportunity' to meet the Coolie No. 1 actor.

Govinda warns fans against 'false news' of meet and greet event with him

A fake poster offered Govind fans a chance to meet him and also gave ticket booking details. The poster mentioned that the event would take place in Lucknow and fans would have the 'golden opportunity' to meet their idol. The actor took it upon himself to caution his fans against the false advertisement and mentioned that it was 'false news'.

Govinda, who is usually known for his comic roles in several Bollywood films, recently ventured into a new space. He released an all-new song titled Angan Tera Tarsa Toh Tip Tip Paani Barsa on his YouTube channel. He received heaps of love and praise for his work and fans were excited about seeing him doing something new.

Govinda was recently in the news after he celebrated Karva Chauth with great zest and gifted his wife, Sunita a luxurious gift. The actor gifted his wife a car on the occasion and posted pictures of the happy couple posing with the gift. Calling his wife his 'best friend' he penned down a heartfelt note for her. He wrote, "To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you ❤️ My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena😜 You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona!" The two looked elegant in traditional attire and posed with their new car with pride. The actor often shared glimpses into his family life with his fans and followers and posts pictures with Sunita.

