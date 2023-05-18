Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Lands In Trouble After Her Recent Trip To Mahakal Temple

Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja has landed at the centre of controversy. She had recently travelled to Ujjain’s Mahakal temple to keep the blessing of the divine. However, the visit landed her in trouble when a photo from the trip started doing rounds on the Internet.

Sunita Ahuja paid a visit to the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Monday, May 15. A picture of her from inside the garbha-griha (sanctum sanctorum) has gone viral. She is seen with her Goyard bag in the picture. Handbags and other possessions are not allowed inside the area of the temple and so Sunita’s photo has raised many eyebrows.

In the picture, she can be seen taking part in religious rituals while carrying her bag in one hand. Priests and other temple officials are also visible in the photo. The photo has sparked various reactions on the Internet.

After her visit to the temple, Sunita herself took to Instagram to post a picture of herself. In the photo, she can be seen in a pink saree which she accessoried with gold jewellery. The now famous bag can also be seen in the photo. Sunita Ahuja wrote in the caption, “Had a beautiful darshan at Mahakal temple Ujjain”.

As per reports, the matter was brought to the attention of the temple authorities. Reportedly, the temple administrator said that appropriate action will be taken against the officials once it is known how the bag was permitted inside. The administrator also claimed that the security was pre-occupied at the main gate which might have led to the lapse.

Sunita Ahuja family

Actor Govinda tied the knot with Sunita Ahuja in March 1987, however, their marriage was kept hidden from public knowledge for four years. The couple has two children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Like her father, Tina also works in Hindi movies. She made her debut in the 2015 movie Second Hand Husband.