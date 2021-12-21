Govinda's Birthday Special: DYK Bollywood Actor Played 6 Roles In THIS 90s Film

On the occasion of Govinda's birthday, it will be interesting for the fans to revisit some of the actor's most iconic works. The actor has essayed a variety of roles in a four-decade-long career and has played a pivotal part in over 165 films. Not many of the fans know that though the actor has essayed many dual roles in his movies he left the fans thrilled with one of his performances where he essayed six different roles in one movie. Read on to know more about that film.

Govinda's iconic six roles' film

Govinda began his career in the Hindi film industry in 1986 with the film, Love 86 and went on to appear in many more movies establishing himself as an actor. He once became a part of the film, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, which was released in 2000. Directed by Manoj Agrawal, the movie featured Govinda and Rani Mukerji in the lead alongside many other prolific actors from the movie industry. It was a delight to watch Govinda playing the role of his entire family in the film that included the characters namely Raj Malhotra, his father, mother, sister, grandfather and grandmother.

The film followed the life of a detective who gets hired by his friend to keep a check on the latter's wife whether she is having an extra-marital affair or not. On the other hand, his wife's friend, whose role is essayed by Rani Mukerji also spies on her friend's husband who happens to be the friend of Govinda's character. As they both spy on their friend's spouses, the classic mix up in the plot ends up leaving the fans cracked up. Some of the cast members of the movie included Nirmal Pandey as Sanjay Khanna, Ritu Shivpuri as Anjali Khanna, Satish Kaushik as Prakash Choudhury, Johnny Lever as LeverJr and Lever Sr, Tinnu Anand as Mr Khanna, Paresh Rawal as Kailash Patel, Smita Jaykar as Mrs Khanna, Himani Shivpuri as Mrs Bakhiyani and many more.

Govinda's movies

Govinda has been a part of many other memorable movies such as Pyaar Karke Dekho, Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam, Hatya, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Aankhen, Baaz, Khuddar, The Gambler, Banarasi Babu, Dulhe Raja, Aunty No 1, Joru Ka Ghulam, Kunwara, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Life Partner, Kill Dil, Jodi No.1, Shikari and many more.

Image: Instagram/@govinda_herono1