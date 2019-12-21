Govinda's Evergreen Songs That Have Been Popular Through The Years

Govinda is one of the iconic actors of all time. He is not only a good actor but also a great dancer. The star has received various awards including a Filmfare Award Best Comedian. He is also a singer and released his album Gori Tere Naina. Take a look at his evergreen songs from his movies.

Govinda Evergreen songs

What is Mobile Number

What is Mobile Number is sung by Sonu Nigam, and remains a popular number among his fans. The song is from the film Haseena Maan Jaayegi, where Govinda and Karisma Kapoor shared a superb chemisrty. Take a look at the fun song.

Ande Ka Funda

The music is from the comedy movie Jodi No.1. This song has over three million views on YouTube.The song is sung by Prateek Joseph. Take a look at the song that has people grooving even today.

Husn Hai Suhana

The song is sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Chandana Dixit and Anand-Milind. It is from one of the hit movies of Govinda Coolie No. 1. The movie released in 1995, and gave this party song that is perfect to dance on, and add more liveliness to a party. The song has over 20 million views on YouTube and features Govinda and Karishma Kapoor.

Meri Marzi

The song is actually quite hilarious, especially because of its quirky lyrics and off-beat voice of the singer. Devang Patel sung this and for the movie The Gambler. The classic song features Govinda and his amazing dance moves. Here's the song to dance on to make a party unconventionally fun.

Govinda did the original #MyChoice for men way before the #DeepikaVideo - Meri Marzi : https://t.co/KcP1t0v6V0 — karl gomes (@karlgomes) March 31, 2015

