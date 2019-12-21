Govinda's Funniest, Most Memorable Scenes From His Comedy Movies

Today, December 21, 2019, is the 56th birthday of Bollywood actor Govinda. Govinda is often revered as the comedy king of Bollywood due to his brilliant comedy timing that never fails to amuse. The actor has featured in numerous movies over the course of his illustrious career and is known for his amazing comedic timing and fantastic acting. Here are a few of the most memorable scenes from Govinda's best comedy films.

'Hadh Kardi Aapne'

Hadh Kardi Aapne is a hilarious 2000 film that was directed by Manoj Agrawal and starred Govinda and Rani Mukerji. The movie had several amusing scenes that made views burst out in laughter. One of the most memorable scenes from the movie was when Govinda transformed into a Chinese man, which he followed up by turning into an Arab and then finally he changed into a Maratha. The scene was both memorable and hilarious.

'Coolie No 1'

Coolie No 1 is one of Govinda greatest films of all time. The movie even had fight scenes that were absolutely hilarious. In the movie, Govinda fought against a bunch of goons, all the while pretending to be a bumbling idiot. The movie was directed by David Dhawan and starred Govinda alongside Karisma Kapoor.

'Hero No. 1'

One of the best movies from Govinda's No 1 series was Hero No 1. The movie was hilarious throughout its entire run time. One of the funniest scenes from the film was when Govinda convinced a bunch of people in his father's office to buy some insurance policies. Govinda's comedic timing and his persuasion skills were absolutely hilarious. Hero No 1 was also directed by David Dhawan and starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

'Partner'

Partner not only starred Govinda but also featured his good friend and massive superstar, Salman Khan. The movie was once again directed by David Dhawan and was one of Govinda funniest films. One of the best scenes from the movie was when Salman Khan taught Govinda how to play mind games. Salman, who played a playboy, gave Govinda a quick and hilarious guide on how to win a girl's heart.

'Dulhe Raja'

Dulhe Raja starred Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles and was directed by Harmesh Malhotra. The movie also featured Kader Khan and Johnny Lever in prominent roles. One of the funniest scenes from the movie was when Govinda meets Jonny Lever and Kader Khan for the first time. Their first meeting was absolutely hilarious and the three actors soon became an iconic comedic trio.

