Govinda's Latest Music Video 'Hello' Not Well Received By Audience; Here's Why

On Wednesday, veteran actor Govinda released his latest song, Hello featuring him as the lead singer. Sharing the song on Instagram, the actor announced, "Hi guys, my third song Hello is out on my YouTube channel Govinda Royalles. Link in bio. I hope you all will love it!"

Govinda releases Hello!

Govinda's latest music video, Hello also stars Nisha Sharma, who describes herself as an artist on her Instagram. The music video begins with the 58-years-old grooving to the opening beats in his signature style. He can be seen dressed in a quirky white suit, while Sharma can be seen wearing a purple dress. The female lead can be seen matching steps with the 58-year-old actor as they dance in a colourful garden and around brightly lit up streets. Govinda can be seen singing the song. Its lyrics are penned by the actor and he has teamed up with Rohit Raj Sinha to release it.

Govinda shared a glimpse of his new song, where he plays the piano and Nisha Sharma is twirling around. Netizens flooded the actor's post with mixed reviews. Several fans were excited to see Govinda in a new song, while a section of users criticised it, with one user summing up everyone's general emotion- 'he's lost insight.'

Netizens react to Govinda's new song 'Hello'

A netizen commented, "It’s embarrassing to watch you do all this!!! Partner was an amazing movie after that you should’ve just hung your cape and felt good about all the amazing work you’ve done!!! Not make a joke of yourself!!!!" Another one wrote, "Going from bad to worse! With so much acting talent, this guy has lost insight !" A user quipped, "I love you govindaji but why are you ruining your career." Another one added, "Enough high respect but with time people change but you are just making fun of yourself." "Sir, we respect and follow you religiously.. but you need to understand it's 2022... There are millions of content creators on Insta- TikTok who create way better content and different each time.." one added.

Meanwhile, Govinda has entertained the audience with numerous hit films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Coolie No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hero No 1 and Dulhe Raja, among others. He was last seen in the film, Rangeela Raja, which received poor reviews. Previously, he has released two songs- Chashma Chadha Ke and Tip Tip Paani Barsa.

