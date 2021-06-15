Gracy Singh On 'Lagaan' Completing 20 Years: It 'wasn't Just A Film But A Life Experience'

Prolific actor Gracy Singh's debut film, Lagaan completed 20 years from its release at the box office today, i.e. June 15, 2021. On the occasion of 20 years of Lagaan, the 40-year-old, who played the female lead "Gauri" in this cult Bollywood film, took a stroll down memory lane and expressed her feeling on the milestone. In one of her latest interviews, Gracy referred to the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial as a "life experience" and called it a "blessing".

Gracy Singh says Lagaan taught her "a lot about life"

The critically-acclaimed and commercially hit Bollywood film Lagaan had released on the big screen back on 15 June 2001 and completed a whopping 20 years from its original release today. For the unversed, the Academy Award-nominated film marked the first-ever Hindi film of Gracy Singh wherein she played a lead role after playing supporting roles in Hu Tu Tu & Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai. On the occasion of Lagaan's 20th anniversary, Gracy revealed to Peeping Moon how the eight National Award-winning film taught her "a lot about life".

During her interaction with the online portal, the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor said that Lagaan completing twenty years is a "huge achievement". She also went on to call the film a "blessing". Elaborating on the same, Gracy said the epic musical sports movie was not just a film for her but it was a "life experience". In addition to that, she also referred to Lagaan as an institute that taught her a lot about life and has lived with her throughout.

Furthermore, Gracy Singh also opened up about completing over two decades in the film and television industry. Speaking about garnering recognition with her debut show, Amanat, Gracy revealed that she started getting a lot of offers after starring in the 1997 television show. However, she always wanted to do something meaningful and thus was very particular about selecting a project. Recollecting how she got shortlisted for Lagaan, the Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein actor said she didn't know which film she was auditioning for revealed performing to a classical song for Lagaan's screen test.

IMAGE: GRACY SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

