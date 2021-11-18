Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand Confirms His Biopic Is On, Wants Aamir Khan To Play Lead

Over the years Bollywood has produced several biopics and many more are underway. India's Chess grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand confirmed that his biopic was underway and also mentioned his top pick of the actor to play his role in the movie.

Anand became the first grandmaster from India in 1988 and is a five-time world chess champion.

Viswanathan Anand confirms his biopic

As per Koimoi, Viswanathan Anand confirmed his biopic and said, "I have agreed to the biopic. The matter has already been discussed with the producer several times. I told them the stories of my life. The scriptwriting work will start very soon. However, due to Corona, the work has come to a standstill." The former world Chess champion said that he hoped everything would start very soon. He added that he couldn't give out much about the biopic currently.

Anand was asked about which actor he would like to see on the big screen as himself, to which he named Aamir Khan stating that the two had a lot in common. He said, "I can’t say who will play my role in the movie. But I can say my choice. Maybe it would be nice if Aamir Khan play Viswanathan Anand on screen."

More about Viswanathan Anand

Viswanathan Anand became the first grandmaster from India in 1988 and is one of the few players to have surpassed an Elo rating of 2800, a feat he first achieved in 2006. Anand is a five-time world chess champion. He defeated Alexei Shirov in a six-game match to win the 2000 FIDE World Chess Championship, a title he held until 2002. He became the undisputed world champion in 2007 and defended his title against his opponents in 2008, 2010, and 2012.

Known for his rapid playing speed as a child, Anand earned the nickname 'Lightning Kid' during his early career in the 1980s. He has since developed into a universal player, and many consider him the greatest rapid chess player of his generation. Anand was the first recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 1991–92, India's highest sporting honor. In 2007, he was awarded India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, making him the first sportsperson to receive the award.

