'Great Day To Start Something New': Kunal Kemmu On New Project's Start On Ganesh Chaturthi

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Kunal Kemmu dropped a hint on his new project. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of him seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings and shared his excitement of starting something new in the caption. The actor considered the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to begin shooting for his new project.

While sharing the picture, he wrote, “What a great day to start something new seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa! Excited as I begin a new journey with a new character.. can’t wait to share this one with you guys. GANPATI BAPPA MORIYA #happyganeshchaturthi #somethingnew #moviemagic.” Netizens have poured in best wishes to Kunal for his new project."All the best Kunal. Keep rocking," a user commented. "Happy Ganesh Chathurthi Kunal. Best of luck," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) in August announced the acquisition of a series of picture books from star couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. The book will be published under Penguin's 'Puffin' imprint, consisting of three picture books, is tentatively titled "Inni and Bobo". The first book of the series will be released next year, they told in a press statement. The book is based on the story of a little child finding friendship and the beauty of adopting dogs. 'Inni and Bobo' series would help young readers learn about empathy along with some other "imperative life lessons."

Soha and Kunal, who are parents to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, said one of the things their three-year-old always looks forward to is listening to stories. "One of Inaaya's favourite things to do is storytime - either she'll bring a book to one of us and ask us to read it to her whilst she looks at the pictures, or then as she says 'from your mouth' where she chooses the characters and the setting and we make up the story for her. Often the story is about her and an animal because she loves animals - all animals without discrimination, but perhaps being partial to dogs because of Masti. So, we started telling her stories about a little girl called Inni and her dog," said the couple in a press statement.

