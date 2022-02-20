'Grey': Dia Mirza Begins Shoot For Upcoming Film, Shares Glimpse Of The Clapper Board

Bollywood diva Dia Mirza has a number of projects in her kitty. The actor was last seen in the Netflix show Call My Agent: Bollywood and Telugu film Wild Dog. The actor is also gearing up for the release of her upcoming social drama Bheed. While she recently returned to Mumbai after her vacation in Coorg, the actor is now back to work and recently commenced her new venture Grey.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Dia Mirza recently shared a picture of a clapboard from the film sets. As per the story, Dia Mirza will star in the upcoming film Grey.

The movie is helmed by Sakshi Gurnani, while Kartik Parmar will serve as the director of photography. Director Sakshi Gurnani and Puneet Ruparel have penned the story of the film. Nikhil Taneja is bankrolling the film which is presented by Yuvaa Originals Pvt. Ltd. Sharing the story, Dia Mirza wrote, "Let's do this".

Further details about the film is still under wraps.

Last year, in December 2021, the actor wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming film Bheed. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The movie is being helmed by Anubhav Sinha and was extensively shot in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dia Mirza shared a behind-the-scenes black and white photo with Anubhav Sinha. In the picture, the two could be seen indulging in a conversation.

Sharing the photo, the Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein star wrote, "The voice of the soul of this crowd will reach straight to humanity."

She further thanked the director for the film. She wrote, "Thank you @anubhavsinhaa for yet another precious experience. Keep telling stories. It’s a picture wrap!!!"

Details about Bheed

Bheed is touted to be a social drama starring Badhai Do duo Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. Dia Mirza is slated to play a pivotal role in the upcoming film. While Anubhav Sinha is directing the film, Bhushan Kumar is bankrolling it. While wrapping the film's shoot, Rajkummar Rao also hailed Anubhav Sinha for his work and revealed he felt amazing working with the director.

Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial