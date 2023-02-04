Groom-to-be Sidharth Malhotra’s Family Reacts To Actor’s Wedding With Kiara Advani | WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are gearing up for their wedding on February 6 and the groom-to-be Sidharth's family reached Jaisalmer on Saturday evening. On arrival, Sidharth Malhotra’s brother Harshad Malhotra and mother Rimma Malhotra responded to the questions from the paparazzi about the wedding.

Paparazzi first asked the actor’s mother about Sidharth & Kiara’s wedding; another one asked how she feels about Kiara Advani joining the family soon. Rimma Malhotra said that she was 'very excited'.

Sidharth’s brother arrived at the airport soon after and he was asked the same questions. He mirrored the sentiment and responded to it saying, “We’re all very excited.” Check out the video down below.

The Shershaah actor’s family arrived at the Jaisalmer airport after Kiara Advani and her family had already arrived at the venue. Kiara Advani exited the airport alongside Manish Malhotra, one of the most prominent celebrity designers in India. Sidharth and Kiara are getting married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship

As per the Kabir Singh actor, she first met Sidharth Malhotra during the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She said on Koffee with Karan that she’ll 'never forget that night'.

They were also seen several times by the paps, though they took their sweet time before admitting anything. The duo didn’t appear together on social media until they starred together in Shershaah. As they posed together in several clips on Instagram as part of the promotion for the film, fans speculated that their on-screen chemistry points to something deeper between them.

It wasn’t until Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday on January 16 that Kiara Advani made their relationship Instagram-official. She posted a picture on the platform with the caption “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy” with a couple of emojis. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has already wished both Sidharth and Kiara in light of their upcoming wedding.

At the same time, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda also took to Instagram to tease the occasion by photographing herself at the airport and posting hashtags “Big Fat Wedding and Rajasthan Calling”.