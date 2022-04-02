Gudi Padwa 2022: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn & Other Celebs Extend Heartfelt Greetings

Gudi Padwa is primarily celebrated in the state of Maharashtra with great zeal and enthusiasm. Welcoming the spring season, the festival also marks the traditional new year for the Marathi community and Konkani Hindus.

As the country celebrates the festival with full fervour, several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to extend their warm greetings on Gudi Padwa 2022. Take a look below:

Bollywood celebrates Gudi Padwa 2022

Akshay Kumar

On Saturday morning, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the greetings of the festival with his online fandom. He wrote, "हिंदू नववर्ष विक्रम सम्वत् 2079 और वसंत नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। (Wishing you a very Happy New Year Vikram Samvat 2079 and Vasant Navratri.) A Very Happy Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navratri". Check it out here:

हिंदू नववर्ष विक्रम सम्वत् 2079 और वसंत नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ ।



A Very Happy Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Navratri — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2022

Suniel Shetty

Dhadkan fame Suniel Shetty wished that the new year brings lots of happiness and success in the lives of his followers. The actor articulated, "A very happy Gudi Padwa to everyone. May this new year bring health, happiness, success and all good things to all of us! (sic)".

A very happy Gudi Padwa to everyone. May this new year bring health, happiness, success and all good things to all of us!#happygudipadwa2022 pic.twitter.com/BnDTbSFeoH — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 2, 2022

Ajay Devgn

It is a double celebration for Ajay Devgn as the auspicious festival of Gudi Padwa has coincided with his birthday this year. Along with celebrating his 53rd birthday, Ajay is also rejoicing in welcoming the new year. He took to Twitter to pen a sweet note for all his fans. He tweeted, "Looking forward to another year of happiness, love and prosperity for all! Gudi Padwa aur Ugadi ki sabhi ko shubhkaamnayein (sic)".

Looking forward to another year of happiness, love and prosperity for all!



Gudi Padwa aur Ugadi ki sabhi ko shubhkaamnayein ✨#happygudipadwa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 2, 2022

Hema Malini

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini took to Instagram to share stunning photos of 'Happy Gudi Padwa' 2022. While doing so, she wrote, "Wishing all friends a very Happy Gudi Padwa and a wonderful new year! This is also the day Ugadi is celebrated as new year in the south. Happy Ugadi to all (sic)".

Kajol

Actor Kajol took to social media to share a hilarious birthday greeting for her husband. She also extended warm greetings of Gudi Padwa to her fans. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star shared a stunning photo alongside Ajay Devgn while poking fun at him. She referred to the Singham actor as 'gadhwa (insane)' while using an iconic Marathi tagline. She wrote, "Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. (sic)" Take a look at the post below:

More wishes from Bollywood celebs

Amitabh Bachchan

Ankita Lokhande

