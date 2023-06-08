Guess Who? Bollywood Actress' Throwback Photo Leaves Fans Intrigued

A popular Bollywood star treated her Instagram followers to an adorable then-and-now picture of herself leaving netizens confused. She shared two posts - the first image was from her childhood. The photo seemed to be from a school function where she performed in a silver dress.

The photo was also a proof of the now-actress' penchant for dancing. It was evident in the picture that the young one was enjoying their time on stage. The seeds of creativity were being sown from a young age and she went to become one of the most popular actresses in the Indian film industry, winning over fans' hearts in Bollywood and the South film industries.

The actress in the throwback photo is...

(Tamannaah Bhatia in throwback picture | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

For those who got it right, yes, the actress in the throwback photo is Tamannaah Bhatia. Apart from the then-and-now post, she also shared a video (a throwback from Jee Karda set) in which she danced like no one was watching at sea shore with a cup of tea in her hand.

Alongside the posts, Tamannaah wrote a sweet note revealing that dancing to her favourite song can uplift her mood. She also urged her fans to share their then-and-now photos and the stories they still remember. This post has come in ahead of her upcoming web series Jee Karda, which revolves around seven childhood friends and how they manage to keep their relationships alive as they enter their youths.

"This throwback reminded me that since childhood nothing made me a happy as dancing to my favourite songs. No matter what happens… just dance! #JeeKardaThrowback," read her caption.

More about Jee Karda

(Jee Karda poster | Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram)

Helmed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the series is co-written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal. The series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Samvedna Suwalka, Hussain Dalal and Sayan Banerjee. A few days ago, makers unveiled the trailer that takes the viewers on the rollercoaster ride of fun, drama and heartbreak of seven childhood friends.

Sharing her experience working on the show, Tamannaah told ANI that the show is "very real". She added that being a Mumbai girl, the friendships she formed in the school were unlike anything and irreplaceable. She concluded by saying the show will capture the essence of nostalgia. Jee Karda will start streaming on the OTT platform on June 15.

Apart from Jee Karda, Tamannaah also has Lust Stories 2 lined up. It co-stars Vijay Varma, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur and others. Her upcoming films-- Jailer and Bhola Shankar-- will also be released later this year.