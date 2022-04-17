After garnering praises for essaying the role of Indian batsman Kapil Dev in 83: The Film, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Band Baaja Baaraat actor will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man in the film. The long-pending project is finally slated to release on the big screens on 13th May 2022.

As per the recent development, the Befikre actor attended a wedding in Delhi where he could be seen performing some of his famous songs, including Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh raps Apna Time Aayega at a wedding in Delhi

On April 17, 2022, a popular Instagram fashion designer and influencer, Tarini Manchanda, shared a video on her Instagram stories that saw Ranveer raping Apna Time Aayega from his movie Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt as the leading lady. The clip shared by the influencer saw the Padmaavat actor standing on the top of the table as he raps Apna Time Aayega. Watch here:

Watch how Ranveer adds life to a party

In the video, Ranveer could be seen donning a white shirt teamed up with a pair of black coloured jeans and white sneakers. Not only this, the 83 star seems to have sung multiple songs on Saturday night. In another video shared by Tarini, Singh is seen donning a red coat and raps, while the guests dance to the beats. As seen in the videos, the guests are going gaga over Ranveer's power-packed performance at the wedding. Watch here:

This is not the first time that the actor has added life to any party, earlier also, Ranveer Singh took over the stage as he danced to his hit tracks including Malhair, Khalibali, and Tattad Tattad at a high-profile wedding in the nation's capital, Delhi. He also used a smoke gun on the stage as he cheered up all the attendees.

Ranveer Singh on the professional front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is set to release on May 13. He also has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and Anniyan lined up in his kitty.

