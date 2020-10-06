'Guilty' Star Taher Shabbir Ties The Knot With Ladylove Akshita Gandhi; See Pics

Taher Shabbir is a very popular face in the Indian entertainment industry and a very active celebrity on social media. Recently, the actor made the headlines as he tied the knot with his ladylove, Akshita Gandhi. The two shared this happy news through their social media profiles and posted pictures from the ceremony. Read further ahead to know more about their marriage.

Taher Shabbir and Ankita Gandhi got married

In August 2020, Taher Shabbir surprised his fans as he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Ankita Gandhi. Recently, on October 5, 2020, the actor gave yet another surprise to his fans as he shared the pictures from his marriage with his fiancé. Both, Taher Shabbir and Ankita Gandhi took to their official Instagram handles to share this news with their fans and followers.

While sharing a bunch of pictures where the two can be seen posing happily together, Taher Shabbir captioned the post, “Shams,the heretic, the wanderer, wandered and wandered for the enlightened one and finally he met Rumi. And she said yes. And then there was forever ❤️ #taksy #rumiandshams #drumrolls. In : eminence by Huzaifa and @bubbercouture #acephotography : aliasgar Karmalawala @abizar.k”. Sharing the same bunch of pictures of her social media, Ankita Gandhi captioned the picture, ““They came and they left, none could enlighten the enlightened. Finally Shams @itstahershabbir arrived and the wait was over. I said yes. And then there was forever.” #taksy #rumiandshams #❤️ #💛 In: @jade_bymk

MUA: @darshanahairstylist @makeupbykomalsachdev”.

Akshita Gandhi is an international artist, a very young business leader, and a philanthropist who is based in Mumbai. She has done her graduation in Finance and Economics from the American University in Dubai. Akshita Gandhi then pursued MFA in Fine Arts from Dubai.

Taher Shabbir was last seen on-screen playing the character of Danish Ali Beig in the Netflix Original movie Guilty. The actor will next be seen in ITI - Can You Solve Your Own Murder. His upcoming movie cast Vivek Anand Oberoi as Prabhu Singh and Rajeev Sen. The plot of the film revolve around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. Intricately woven, it has an ensemble of characters intertwined in their own struggles. It is expected to go on floors this year and release early next year.

