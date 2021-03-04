Gujarat’s Female Supercops To Shine On Screen, Director Shares Details

Bollywood has always been dominated by men playing the strong cops in films like Dabangg, Singham, Simmba, Zanjeer, Mohra, Shool, etc. The time is changing and director Ashish R Mohan is all set to bring a new force to the cop universe.

One of the greatest stories of ‘women valour’ is ready to make its impact on the big screen. Wakaoo Films (Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde & Rajesh Bahl) will bring the story of an all-women team of the Anti-terrorism squad in Gujarat on the silver screen.

It all happened in 2019 when an all-women team of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Gujarat caught one of the most dreaded criminals in the state. It was one of the most dangerous missions undertaken by the ATS. The film will celebrate the operation led by Santok Odedra, Nitmika Gohil, Aruna Gameti, and Shakuntla Mal - four women cops hailing from different backgrounds, who put everything at risk and successfully nabbed the dacoit.

Himanshu Shukla, the DIG of Gujarat’s Anti-Terrorism Squad, was the man who put these four women in charge of the mission. He says, “The success of the women team in apprehending the dreaded criminal is a great reminder to everyone that discrimination against women in policing is nothing but unfounded male chauvinism. This was a very dangerous operation and I’m proud of the women team who succeeded in it. I’m happy that this brave effort will now be depicted on the big screen.”

Aiding the four women in this historic operation was Police Inspector Jignesh Agravat whose expertise in ground intelligence guided the team. Casting for the four female protagonists is in progress right now. The film will go on floors in mid-2021.

Director Ashish R Mohan says, “It is indeed a matter of pride for me to bring this inspiring true story of these brave women to the big screen.” The action-thriller, based on this incredible true story, is written by Sanjay Chouhan (Paan Singh Tomar).

Sambhav Jain to play cop in thriller drama 'Rudrakaal', series to air from March 7

Raveena Tandon to make digital debut with 'Aranyak', shares first look as a fierce cop

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.