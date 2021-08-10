Gul Panag Goes On 'Dilli Darshan' With Son Nihal; Talks About Early Child Development

Indian actor and model Gul Panag talked about her love for Delhi and its museums after recently concluding a tour of the city with her three-and-a-half-year-old son Nihal where she visited some of Delhi's history exhibits.

The 42-year-old actor, who is married to commercial pilot Rishi Attari and is a certified pilot herself, said that she visited the Air Force Museum in the national capital after 15 long years.

Gul Panag's Delhi museums' tour with son, Nihal

Gul Panag was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying about how the museums she visited in Delhi were beautifully renovated and how she had a great time with her son. She said that this was the first time she visited a railway museum.

The exemplary actor recalled how the museum had a fantastic collection of locomotives, including heritage and modern engines, and said that one could walk around the exhibits or even take a toy train to travel around. Panag said she could not wait for the weather to clear up so she may visit the Delhi zoo with her son, Nihal.

Expressing her love for the national capital and its museums, Panag fondly recalled the times she used to visit Delhi often to meet her brother, who lived in South Delhi, and her in-laws, who lived in Noida. Talking about her previous visit, Panag said that she was at the Delhi zoo just before the second COVID wave hit.

Talking about her son, Nihal, the actor said she is making it a priority to take her son outdoors to visit places like mountains and beaches. Panag informed that Nihal is interested in seeing planes and has a collection of model planes at home. The actor said that her son was aware that both his parents were pilots and spoke about the times when Nihal used to sit on her lap when she flew the simulator.

Expressing her belief about outdoor activities being a big part of a child's development, she said that things like playing in the sand, grass or other places outdoors and staying in touch with nature is a significant approach towards the early development of children.

Image: GUL PANAG INSTAGRAM

