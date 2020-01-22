Gul Panag Thinks 2019 Most Fruitful Year For Her Career | Here's Why

Gul Panag is a popular actor who began her Bollywood career with the 2003 film Dhoop. Apart from acting, she is also a fitness enthusiast who loves running the half-marathon and biking. Gul Panag recently did an interview with a media daily where she discussed a number of topics. When asked how she looks forward to her future, the ex-Miss India responded saying that she feels this is a great year for her with a lot of diverse characters. She is also certain that her recent opportunity of playing a part in popular television series Rangbaaz Phirse has helped her attain a wider reach. Here is everything she had to say.

Gul Panag seeks opportunities for her talent and is not interested in PR exercises

Gul Panag stated that she honestly wants opportunities coming her way from people who have watched her work on screen and actually believe in her talent. This is because she is not willing to go out loud and do some PR exercises. She also added that if her work does not speak volumes for itself, then that is not meant to be. Gul also explained that she is mostly offered roles of a "strong woman" and that the biggest challenge for her was to play a part in a man's world in the gangster show Rangbaaz Phirse. She added that her character Anupriya is a woman who runs a business that was earlier controlled by muscle power and established the fact that mind game can be more effective than that of gunpower.

Gul Panag believes she has done it all in 2019

Gul Panag stated that she is indeed a very strong-minded woman, but it has a very different take to it. She explained that one could be strong and mean, strong and sexy, or a strong businesswoman. She further added that she has played all of those characters in 2019. Rangbaaz Phirse is a web series that streams on the OTT platform ZEE5. It also features Sharad Kelkar, Harsh Chhaya, and Sushant Singh along with Gul Panag. The actor was also recently seen in web series The Family Man and the 2019 thriller-drama Bypass Road.

