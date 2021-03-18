Gul Panag Responds To Uttarakhand CM's Statement On Women Wearing Ripped Jeans

Gul Panag took to Twitter on March 17 and shared a picture of her sporting a pair of ripped jeans. She shared this as a part of the ongoing #RippedJeansTwitter movement that women around the country have started since the CM of Uttarakhand, Tirath Singh Rawat made a statement on how the piece of clothing inculcates the wrong habits in children at home.

Gul Panag reacts to Uttarakhand CM’s statement on women wearing ripped jeans

Uttarakhand CM, Tirath Singh Rawat recently made a statement about women wearing ripped jeans. The minister said that it conveys a message to their kids at home and they end up following it. Rawat was attending a workshop in Dehradun on March 16, 2021, Tuesday, where he said, “If such women go out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life. Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids. These are the values being given now at home. Where is this coming from, if not at home?”.

Twitter has since been trending the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter wherein women on the micro-blogging platform are sharing pictures of them wearing ripped jeans. The actor-politician took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of her in ripped jeans and a yellow t-shirt, and also had a little girl standing with her. She added to the tweet the hashtag #RippedJeansTwitter as her caption, and in a trailing tweet, Gul wrote, *Takes out ripped jeans*.

Navya Naveli Nanda also took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the statement by the CM. She added a screenshot of the news piece that spoke about the minister’s statement and wrote in reply, “Change your mentality before changing our clothes :) because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society" and followed it with a series of angry emojis. Take a look at Navya Nanda's story here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.