Gul Panag Reveals The Ideal Way To Keep Kids Engaged On A Holiday; Read

The popular Bollywood actor, Gul Panag, has been enjoying a fun-filled getaway with her husband and son at the Maldives and giving a sneak peek at it to all her fans on a regular basis. As it is their third day in the Maldives, she posted pictures and videos from the day and penned a note about how to keep a kid engaged during the holidays.

Gul Panag’s Soneva Diaries: Day 3

Gul Panag recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos and videos depicting their blissful time spent in the Maldives. In the first couple of pictures, she shared glimpses of herself having a ball with her son at the beach. In the next two videos, she captured her son in the camera who was seen playing a keyboard while in the next one, he was seen sliding down in the pool with his father. She further shared more videos depicting their fun time spent at the beach.

In the caption, she first mentioned how it was their third day in Soneva Diary and mentioned how they encountered the classic question of “How does one keep kids engaged on a holiday? How does one have a good time with kids ? (How does one relax and unwind with kids around?)” Stating further, she mentioned how these questions were always on top of the mids with anyone having kids and added that she wasn’t an exception too. “As much as I value and prioritise family togetherness time, that is why we are here, I’m acutely aware of the toll ‘mothering’ takes! And we were delighted ( and felt blessed) to discover The Den. A large , infact a very large ‘play‘ area for kids comprising among other things a kitchen ( where they learn to bake ), a LEGO room, a music room ( with a piano and drum set ), two pools and a water slide! And they have excellent, trained staff", she wrote. Stating about how her son, Nihal, had a blast at the place, she mentioned, “Nihal had an absolute blast at The Den. He made new friends and even mustered the courage to enter the pool( after over 20 months- he’d forgotten he loved being in the water .) A beautiful sunset walk ended the day. ".

Sharing details about their beautiful evening spent by the beach, she added, “The icing on the cake was the dinner by the beach, being serenaded by an outstanding live performance, featuring a local Maldivian singer/ guitarist and a Frenchmen on the saxophone, playing together for the first time that evening!”.

Many of her fans were excited to see Gul Panag’s vacation diaries and mentioned how they all looked nice together. Several others also added hearts and fire emojis in the comment section to depict that their pictures together were lovely and fiery at the same time. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Gul Panag’s Instagram post.

IMAGE: GUL PANAG'S INSTAGRAM