Gul Panag Shares A Picture With Her Son, Says 'finally Able To Breathe Outdoors'

Actor Gul Panag took to Instagram on Thursday, June 17, 2021, to share an adorable post with her son Nihal from the ‘outdoors’. The actor shared a picture of her and her son going on a bike ride and penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with many adorable comments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Panag shared a happy picture of her and her son that is too cute to miss. In the picture, the duo can be seen sitting on the bike and is posing for the camera. In the pic, the actress is all smiles for the camera. She is seen donning a blue t-shirt, jeans and a white zipper jacket, while her son wore a printed jacket and a pair of jeans. One can also notice the trees, open area and fog around them.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Of long walks, and bike rides. Finally, to able to breathe in the outdoors! This isn’t a privilege one is likely to take for granted again. Here’s hoping the worst of this pandemic is behind us." She also added, “P.S. Nihal and I walked the trail, and HE came riding out to surprise us on @sherbirpanag’s bike, affording us this wonderful photo up. #outdoors #trails”. Take a look at Gul Panag's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from penning sweet words. Many users penned sweet notes, while some could not stop gushing over the post. One of the users wrote, “Such a great picture. Love it”. Another user wrote, “Those happy faces!!❤️❤️😍 #NazarNaLage”. Take a look at their reactions below.

This is not the first time the actor has shared a happy picture with her son. Gul Panag has previously shared several pictures, videos, stories and more that are unmissable. Earlier, the actor shared another happy picture together. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Waiting for when we can be out and about. We are heading though, for a new normal. The old normal isn’t coming back”. Take a look.

Image: Gul Panag's Instagram

