Gul Panag Shares Throwback Pic But Something Else Has Caught Everyone's Attention

Actor and entrepreneur Gul Panag took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful throwback picture with her son and wrote, "#throwback to when only one of us had teeth." What also caught everyone's attention was their T-shirts.

While Gul wore an Iron Maiden, her son was wearing a ACDC Tee. One user wrote, "Loving the Iron Maiden and ACDC combo! Rockstar mom". While another said, "IRON GUL MAIDEN !! lovely pic with the heavy metal gods t shirt. Love the head banging t-shirts." Another said, "Only one of you had teeth, but both had great tees!" [sic]

Iron Maiden are an English heavy metal band formed in Leyton, East London, in 1975. While AC/DC (stylised as ACϟDC) are an Australian rock band formed in Sydney in 1973 by Scottish-born brothers Malcolm and Angus Young. Sikander Kher dropped a heart emoji on the picture while Sameera Reddy called it 'Gorgeous'.

Meanwhile, to commemorate World Oceans Day 2020, which was celebrated on Monday, June 08, Gul Panag took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture in a swimsuit. However, fans were more intrigued by Gul Panag swimsuit than her caption for World Oceans Day. Followers of Gul Panag instantly recognised that the actor was wearing a swimsuit that she has owned since 1999.

While fans appreciated Gul Panag thought-provoking message for World Oceans Day, some fans were more intrigued by her black swimsuit. Gul Panag has previously worn the same swimsuit in a then and now comparison photo that she shared in October of 2019. In fact, Gul Panag has owned and worn the same swimsuit since 1999, basically around 20 years.

Gul Panag recently featured in Amazon Prime's new web-series, Paatal Lok. She has featured in multiple films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. Gul Panag is not just a model and an actor. Back in 2016, she became a pilot just like her husband. Moreover, she is also a former Miss India.

