Gul Panag Shares Unseen Throwback Photo From Days She Was Influenced By Kajol's 'uni Brow'

Actor Gul Panag took to Instagram on Thursday to share a beautiful unseen throwback photo of herself prior to winning the Miss India title in 1998. She was seen innocently attempting a glamourous look inspired by Kajol in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Even though she did not win, the actor recently took to Instagram to share a lovely photo from then, sharing details about her look. She wrote, "#throwback to my first beauty pageant .Miss Patiala. Circa 1998. Which I didn’t win.".

She added, "I thought it might be good practice for the @missindiaorg Miss India. It was held in a cinema hall. I think it was called Narain (left after Fuara Chowk, on the way to Leela Bhawan.)" Check out the post and see what her fans responded to her throwback moment here.

Gul Panag shares throwback photo of Miss Patiala 1998 pageant

Gul Panag also added on Instagram that she wore her cousin Simrit Kaur's lehenga and questioned why she indulged her to wear it in the first place. She also wrote that her hair and makeup was inspired by Kajol's "uni-brow" look from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which the star bunked college to watch the film. She wrote that she has "come a long way", at least in the hair and makeup department.

The actor revealed that she found the photo while sorting out her original documents. “I was sorting my original education documents – BA, MA and found this photo in that folder.” She concluded with a request, “PS if someone was in Patiala in 96-98 can you please help me with the name of the cinema hall? It’s really bothering me that I can’t remember.” The actor wore a bright yellow lehenga with intricate zari embroidery on the border. The look was accessorised with a neckpiece and a maang tika.

Followers of the actor immediately took to the comments to refresh her memory on the exact name of the venue. A user wrote, "First it was called AC theatre, then Dhillon theatre or Rakhta theatre. Another fan also assisted the actor in directions writing, "Phul cinema is on the left of fawawara chonk if you're going straight to Patiala cantt (cantonment). Or taking a right to Leela Bhawan." In the replies, Gul Panag recollected that it was the Malwa theatre in Patiala she had her first beauty pageant at.

Just a few years after winning Miss India 1999 title, she made her debut in Bollywood with the 2003 film Dhoop. She has featured in films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. Her most recent appearances were in the web shows Paatal Lok and The Family Man.

Promo Pic Source: Gul Panag Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.