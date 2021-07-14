Gul Panag Shares Ways To Deal With Bad Days, Says 'I Feel Helpless And Hopeless At Times'

Actress Gul Panag, who has been a part of some amazing films like Dor, Bypass Road, and many more, recently took to Instagram and posted a selfie while sharing her story of triumph. Followed by it, she also spoke about normalising talking about having bad days. Amid the ongoing pandemic, where the industry has been slogging because of theatres being shut and film shootings that were halted, In her post, Gul Panag listed down the few things that help her cope with difficult times.

Gul Panag shares a selfie with a thought-provoking note

Gul Panag's lengthy Instagram note arrived with a no-filter selfie of her very real self, which she described in these words: "This picture is taken on a bad day. I also get overwhelmed. I also feel helpless and hopeless at times. I also go into a room and have a cry. Every achievement, big or small, is punctuated by days when you feel you are worthless, that you are going to fail. Or that you can't go on. It's not all joy and achievement. And goal accomplishment. I have bad days too.



Gul Panag, who received a whole lot of love on her previous post about becoming a pilot, added that experiencing bad days are a part and parcel of her life: "Why am I sharing this? Because I want you all to know that I'm humbled when so many of you say kind things to me. That I inspire you. (That is a huge responsibility). I want you all to know that it's not all dream chasing and goal setting and achieving. It's not all slaying. I don't have it all together. No one does."



In her previous post, Gul Panag wrote about how her dream of becoming a pilot came true: "Set a goal. Make a plan. Go for it! When I got my Private Pilot's License five years ago, it was the culmination of a long-cherished dream. A dream that would have remained a dream without an action plan. Making a plan isn't good enough. One has to regularly check-in and see what progress has been made, and re-calibrate the plan if need be."



IMAGE: GULPANAG/Instagram

