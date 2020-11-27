Gul Panag Shows Off Her Swimsuit Collection As She 'reminisces' About Maldives Vacation

Gul Panag, who describes herself as an 'Aviator, Actor & Producer, Entrepreneur, Automobile & Fitness Enthusiast, Biker' on her Instagram handle, shared pictures of her swimsuit collection on Friday. Panag wrote that she wishes to be either in Goa or Maldives, just like the 'whole world' who is currently holidaying there amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Showing off her swimsuit collection from the Maldives vacation she took in the past, Panag wrote, "Hello Friday. It appears as though the whole world is either in Goa or in the Maldives! NO, I’m not in either. But that doesn’t stop me wishing I was, and reminiscing about the lovely time we had at @ozenmaadhoo last year. Can’t wait to go back. That this is an older photograph should also, hopefully, be evident from the fact that I’m much leaner and stronger now. Also, I wanted to remind you all that I DO have other swimsuits, apart from the 20 year old black and white one, which is in the next picture. Coincidentally, all are @marksandspencer." [sic]

Gul Panag shares throwback pic but something else has caught everyone's attention

Meanwhile, to commemorate World Oceans Day 2020, which was celebrated on Monday, June 08, Gul Panag took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture in a swimsuit. However, fans were more intrigued by Gul Panag swimsuit than her caption for World Oceans Day. Followers of Gul Panag instantly recognised that the actor was wearing a swimsuit that she has owned since 1999.

While fans appreciated Gul Panag thought-provoking message for World Oceans Day, some fans were more intrigued by her black swimsuit. Gul Panag has previously worn the same swimsuit in a then and now comparison photo that she shared in October of 2019. In fact, Gul Panag has owned and worn the same swimsuit since 1999, basically around 20 years.

Gul Panag recently featured in Amazon Prime's new web-series, Paatal Lok. She has featured in multiple films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. Gul Panag is not just a model and an actor. Back in 2016, she became a pilot just like her husband. Moreover, she is also a former Miss India.

