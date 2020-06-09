Actor Gul Panag Dons Her 20-year-old Swimsuit In Her Latest World Oceans Day Post

Model and actor Gul Panag recently posted a beach photo of herself on her official Instagram page. Gul Panag shared this image to commemorate World Oceans Day 2020, which was celebrated on Monday, June 08. However, fans were more intrigued by Gul Panag swimsuit than her caption for World Oceans Day. Followers of Gul Panag instantly recognised that the actor was wearing a swimsuit that she has owned since 1999.

Fans impressed by Gul Panag's clothes recycling after she shares a photo of her 1999 swimsuit

Above is Gul Panag's latest social media post that she shared on the occasion of World Oceans Day 2020. The image featured Gul Panag in her black swimsuit, holding the hand of her kid as the two stood on the shores of a magnificent beach. In the caption for the image, Gul Panag questioned what kind of world they would be leaving behind for their children.

While fans appreciated Gul Panag thought-provoking message for World Oceans Day, some fans were more intrigued by her black swimsuit. Gul Panag has previously worn the same swimsuit in a then and now comparison photo that she shared in October of 2019. In fact, Gul Panag has owned and worn the same swimsuit since 1999, basically around 20 years.

In the above post, Gul Panag compared a pic of herself from 1999 to a photo that she took recently during her trip to the Maldives. The actor wore the exact same black swimsuit in both photos. In the caption for the image, Gul Panag wrote that her Marks & Spencers suit was going strong even after 20 years.

Gul Panag reveals that she is a big fan of recycling her old clothes

Back in October of 2019, Gul Panag revealed that she was a big fan of reusing her old clothes. In the caption for the post, the actor called out people who said that ‘you can’t repeat a dress’. Gul Panag then revealed that the dress she was wearing in the photos was actually 18 years old. She added that she had been reusing the same dress for a while now.

Gul Panag recently featured in Amazon Prime's new web-series, Paatal Lok. She has featured in multiple films like Dor, Jurm, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello, Straight and Ab Tak Chhappan 2. Gul Panag is not just a model and an actor. Back in 2016, she became a pilot just like her husband. Moreover, she is also a former Miss India.

