Gul Panag Welcomes Jawa 42 To Her 'stable'; Adds Tricolour & Personalised '42' Touch

A lesser-known fact about Gul Panag is that she is a certified pilot. However, it is not just the air, but also the road that she enjoys her rides on. After welcoming a new car, the actor recently got a new motorcycle too and even gave it a personalised touch.

Gul took to Instagram to treat her fans with a glimpse of the Jawa 42.

Gul Panag welcomes new bike

The Hello star shared a stylish picture where she could be sitting on her new possession. Dressed in a purple sleeveless top, jeans, boots and sunglasses, she posed in style with the helmet on her lap.

"Welcome to the stable" the former Miss Universe wrote to her bike.

A highlight of the bike was the Indian Tricolour painted on the tank. And one of the other features was that Gul got her name and her year of birth on the fuel tank lid. Interestingly, Gul's age is also 42.

She also wrote that she had a 'tough time' while choosing between two variants of the company, but eventually went for this version as 'there's something' about it. Gul also used hashtags like 'biker', 'bikerchick', 'rider', among others.

Among those to comment on the pictures was Ronit Roy, who termed it 'cool.' Sanjay Suri urged her to enjoy the ride and leave the rest.

Gul is known for her love for cars and bikes. Some of her other possessions include the Ducati Scrambler, Mahindra Thar, with which she shared posts on Instagram regularly. She had also recently posted about a Mahindra Electric Car, that she has owned for six years, on the occasion of World Electric Vehicle Day.

Her son Nihal could be seen enjoying the moments in some of those posts. She has also been a part of a car and bike awards jury due to her love for automobiles.

Not just posing, she could also perform some stunts on it, including standing and riding a bike.

On the professional front, Gul Panag's last release was Bypass Road in 2019. The movie had starred Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, among others. She also featured in web series like Paatal Lok last year.

