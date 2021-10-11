Gul Panag Wishes Shruti Seth On Wedding Anniversary: 'Thank You For Showing Me The Way'

On the occasion of the prominent actor Shruti Seth's anniversary, one of her closest pals, Gul Panag recently penned a sweet note for the actor and thanked her for showing her the way. Gul Panag also opened up about how she played a big part in shaping her over the years.

Shruti Seth, along with many of her fans poured in love for her in Gul Panag's social media post and praised their love for each other.

Gul Panag has a special note for Shruti Seth on her anniversary

Gul Panag recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback memory in which she can be seen having a blast with Shruti Seth. On the other hand, she wrote a heartfelt note for Shruti Seth on her anniversary and stated how her wedding made her take the proverbial plunge. She further wrote about what weddings meant to her and how Shruti managed to change her opinion completely and showed her the way.

She wrote, "Happy Anniversary @shru2kill and @dontpanic79 10.10.10 the day you went binary. Couldn’t find a picture of your big day, so here’s one from mine, 6 months later. With Sam. You have played such a big part in shaping me over the years. But it was your wedding that made me take the proverbial plunge. (Of course I’d already been with HIM for ages before that, but that’s not the point. ) Ever since I can remember, I’ve always cried at weddings, regardless of the fact that I was from the groom’s side, or the bride’s. Over the years I realised it was because I felt sad at weddings. Because my heart would break for the bride’s family. Not only were they giving away their child, but also bore the bulk of the financial burden, including but not limited to dowry. It’s how it’s always been. It’s how it still is. How is that fair ? And acceptable? I can go on. But you get the picture . But you Shruti, showed the way. You and Danish paid for your own wedding, planned it and organised it. Invited your parents ( and us few) to attend as guests. And what a fabulous time we had at that lovely intimate wedding in Goa. It was that day that HE and I said we’d do the this . Because you made the prototype. For me . 6 months later, we did something similar, just close friends and immediate family- those who genuinely wish well for us . And we were glad to have you with us. Thank you for showing me the way . I love you" (sic)

Many fans took to Gul Panag's Instagram post and praised Gul Panag for her endearing words. They also stated how she had a beautiful heart while others stated how her thoughts made them emotional. Even Shruti Seth replied to the post stating 'Awwwwww thank you!!!!! Gul you and HIM are family to us and always will be and your post has made me all teary eyed'.Take a look at some of the reactions to Gul Panag's anniversary post for Shruti Seth.

Image: Instagram/@gulpanag/@shru2kill